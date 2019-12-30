SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Some residents in South Windsor are without power during Monday’s storm.
The South Windsor Police Department told Channel 3 that 34 percent of the town is without power, and Eversource crews are investigating to determine the cause of the outages.
Eversource is reporting more than 3,400 customers are in the dark.
Police cautioned drivers to be careful at intersections on Route 5 and Ellington Rd. as some traffic lights are out, as well.
Drivers are reminded to treat intersections as a 4-way stop.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way for more information.
