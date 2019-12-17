SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Snow days are beginning to stack up and one school district is considering a plan to help students catch up.
South Windsor is looking into whether or not students can take home learning material on snow days.
A few other states are doing it and it’s a way to stop the school year from getting longer, school officials said. However, there are concerns.
School in South Windsor was canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather. The new program would make students take classes at home on snow days.
“I like the idea of getting out of school earlier,” said Kaitlynn Pusztai.
It’s a pilot program to look at the benefits and feasibility of allowing students to learn at home during emergency closings.
Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania have all adopted e-classes in some districts to off-set snow days.
Ellington’s superintendent said “it is not something we have had lengthy discussions on as of yet. It may be something we discuss in the future.”
Bob Rader from the CT Association of Boards of Education says the cost for some school districts could be an issue.
“One of the things that has to be thought through is do all the children have the tools to communicate. Some districts have given away Chromebooks or iPads or other technology that would let them actually sit in the class,” Rader said.
Not all schools provide those tools. Connecticut students must attend school for 180 days and e-classes could keep students from having a longer year.
Parents don’t know a whole lot on how it could all work, but it’s something to look at.
“I think it’s a good idea as long as teachers are providing assignments to the kids and not leaving it up to the parents because there are still parents that have to work on snow days,” said Carla Pusztai.
South Windsor may call its pilot program the “Snowy Day Scholar Program” and it would go into effect after three emergency closings. So far, they’ve had two this year.
