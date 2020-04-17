SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- For a group of students, there is no do-over.
The coronavirus pandemic marred the class of 2020, especially high school seniors, stealing a rite of passage for those graduating.
However, for some seniors, they’re not allowing COVID-19 to define their final year. especially since it ended their final year abruptly.
"We finished like the hard part of senior year, this was supposed to be the fun part. It was supposed to be easy downhill slide and we could do stuff with our friends," said South Windsor student Allison Samsel.
At South Windsor High School, they’re giving a proper farewell to their time at the school.
The seniors said they needed to rewrite the chapter the pandemic started, so a group of them decided to create a video on YouTube to say they will rise up.
Instead of looking at it as something was taken away from them, the students said it lets them focus on everything that happened and what’s to come.
"It kind of focuses on like what’s to come and like everything that’s happened in the past but then the end pushes towards like we don’t stop here. We still have a future," said student Jailyn Murphy.
The class of 2020 is a group that was built on resiliency.
