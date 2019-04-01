SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a robbery in Maine was caught shoplifting in South Windsor, according to police.
Police said it was a decision to try and steal $60 worth of clothing that led police to 59-year-old Ronald Tilley of Hampden, ME.
They said they responded to a store on Buckland Hills Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for a shoplifting complaint.
Store security detained the suspect after he tried to leave.
Once on the scene, police said they learned that the suspect was wanted for a robbery charge in Bangor, ME.
Tilley was charged with sixth-degree larceny and as a fugitive from justice.
He was held on a $100,000 surety bond and scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Manchester.
