SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- According to the South Windsor town manager, officials are monitoring a presumptive case of COVID-19 in town.
In a letter to residents Friday evening, Town Manager Michael Maniscalco confirmed the presumptive case, which he said means the individual is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and is in quarantine, but has not yet been tested.
Another person is in self-quarantine but is not showing any symptoms.
He declared a State of Emergency on Friday, allowing for the town’s Emergency Operations Center to be activated, but in a “monitor-only” status.
“Starting today (Friday), the Town Hall and Annex is closed to the public. While staff will still be working and available by phone and email the public will not be allowed inside the Building. Starting Monday the Parks & Recreation Department will be closed for all programs and the Community Center will be closed and will supply limited services. Please call those departments directly for more information,” Maniscalco said in the letter.
As of Friday, the state confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, with the majority being in Fairfield County.
