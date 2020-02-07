SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A waitress at a South Windsor restaurant is getting ready to celebrate her 78th birthday!
She says she doesn’t plan to stop working anytime soon.
There are a lot of dishes that keep customers going to back Emeralds Eatery in South Windsor, but perhaps the most important element drawing customers back to the restaurant is the employees.
Mary Furnezes has been a waitress at the South Windsor staple for 26 years.
“I love the people. I love the people. They are so much fun, it’s just family to me. I don’t even think of them as customers,” Furnezes said.
And the customers love her back.
“She remembers everybody and remembers what you like,” said Teri Parrott.
On Saturday, Furnezes will be celebrating her 78th birthday and she has no plans to retire anytime soon.
“As long as I can do it, I’m going to keep doing it because I think it keeps you healthy,” Furnezes said.
Furnezes says she is a people person.
“My customers are number one to me, they’re my family. I’m going to get sentimental now. They’ve been like my family all these years. They’ve been there for me good time, bad times, no matter what,” Furnezes said.
Her boss knows she loves what she does, and it shows in how she treats people.
“She’s top. You can’t get or ask for anything better than what we have with Mary,” said Irene Guay, owner of Emeralds Eatery.
Furnezes plans to celebrate her birthday by working at Emeralds and celebrating another year with the customers she calls family.
“Anybody wants to come, make new family, come on down,” Furneze said.
