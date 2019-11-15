SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A water main break is affecting not only traffic, but buildings and potentially businesses in South Windsor.
It happened on Ellington Road, also known as Route 30, near Governor's Highway on Friday morning.
The Metropolitan District Commission said it was a 12 inch water main that broke. It was shut down around 11 a.m.
Police said that the road is down to one lane in the area.
They also said Town Hall and the library closed due to the lack of water.
A number of restaurants may also have to close, police said.
Multiple condominium complexes and homes were also impacted. The MDC said 400 homes had no water.
The Metropolitan District Commission confirmed there's a large water outage. Water from several mains had to be shut off.
The MDC said water will likely be off from Governor's Highway to Town Hall until between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. However, it said the timeframe can change depending on conditions.
The main was first installed in 1965.
