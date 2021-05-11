SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman from South Windsor was reported missing by her family.
According to police, Jessica Edwards was last seen on Monday at 7 a.m.
Edwards left her home with an unknown person and called out of her May 10 clinical training at Hartford Hospital.
Police described her as standing 5'3" tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the South Windsor Police Department at 860-644-2551.
