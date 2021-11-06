MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The southbound lanes of I-91 in Meriden are closed between exits 18 and 17 due to a multicar crash.
The Connecticut State Police (CPS) stated that responding trooper have reported serious injuries.
EMS and the local fire department has been dispatched to the scene.
The CSP C.A.R.S. Unit and CT DOT have also been dispatched.
The investigation is in its early stages and the scene is active.
