SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Southbury couple is recovering after being attacked by a bobcat.
On Monday night, Southbury police, the animal control officer, and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to the home for the report of a bobcat attack.
When they arrived, the bobcat was found deceased in the driveway.
The homeowners had told police that their dog was first attacked by the bobcat.
When the dog went into the garage, the bobcat followed it. That’s where the bobcat then attacked the couple.
The bobcat first jumped on the wife, who sustained injuries to her head and shoulders.
As her husband tried to pull the bobcat off of her, he sustained injuries to his arms.
DEEP said the man was able to pull the bobcat off and slam it to the ground, killing it.
The husband and wife both went to the hospital for treatment, and are receiving the rabies series.
Their dog suffered minor injuries and was brought to the veterinarian.
DEEP said the bobcat was transported to the state health lab to be tested for rabies. The results have not yet been released.
