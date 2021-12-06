SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – On November 30, Southbury Police were dispatched to a Chase Bank on 775 Main Street South on the report of a possible fraud.
Southbury Emergency Dispatch reports that staff of other Chase Bank branches flagged two men who were acting suspiciously, and that these two men were currently in the lobby of this Chase Bank.
After officers investigated, it was determined that Conrad Carvey, 44 of Oakville, was attempting to use a fake Rhode Island license and a fake credit card to link the victim’s account to Victor Ventura’s, 28 of Waterbury.
Once they linked accounts, the money would have been funneled from the victim’s account into Ventura’s.
Both men said they were being paid by a third party to do these tasks, and there was no intention to steal from the victim.
Carvey was arrested and was charged with criminal attempt at larceny, credit card theft, illegal transfer, fraud, forgery, interfering with an investigation of a police officer, criminal impression, and criminal attempt at identity theft.
Carvey was released on $10,000 bond and is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on December 14.
Ventura was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit credit card theft, illegal transfer, fraud, forgery, and conspiracy to commit identity theft.
He was released and is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on December 10.
Police say the victim was contacted and made aware of this situation.
