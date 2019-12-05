SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- It’s not every day you’d find an opossum inside your home, let along in your bed.
That’s what happened in Southbury late Wednesday night.
Two officers were called to a home where a woman said the opossum had curled up in her bed.
They were able to rescue the animal and release it back to its natural habitat.
Southbury police posted about the incident on Facebook, while also providing some facts about opossums:
- Opossums eat up to 5000 ticks per season thereby reducing our risk of contracting Lyme and other tick-borne diseases
- They kill vermin, including mice (which can also spread Lyme and other infectious diseases), snakes, slugs and garden pests
- Opossums are not dirty; they groom and clean as much as cats
- Opossums are nocturnal
- Opossums tend to get along well with most cats
- Most opossums cannot contract or spread rabies due to their very low body temperature
- Opossums are the United States and Canada's only marsupials
- Opossums may look a little scary to the uninitiated, but they are actually timid. They hiss when they are frightened and also faint when frightened
- Opossums are originally from Virginia (in the USA) but have migrated as far north as Canada
- They have a hard time surviving in cold climates because they don't have very thick coats
- Sometimes opossums play dead because they are afraid. Please don't hit them with your car
- Opossums have a spectacular immune system, and a lower than average body temperature. This means that they don't carry a whole lot of the standard zoonotic diseases that other animals might carry
- Opossums have a serum protein in their blood that neutralizes snake venom, meaning that bites from poisonous snakes have no effect on them. In fact, scientists have produced an antidote to poisonous snake bites for humans using opossums' blood, but it is still being tested for large-scale production.
