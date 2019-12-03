SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a Dept. of Transportation plow truck has closed Route 67 in Southbury.
The truck was pushing snow when it collided with a tree around 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The falling tree then pulled wires down, leading to the road closure.
Route 67, also known as Roxbury Road, is closed between Pleasant Drive to North Poverty Road.
The plow truck driver stayed in the truck until Eversource came to shut off the power.
DOT officials said the driver appears to be okay.
Police said folks should avoid the area until further notice.
