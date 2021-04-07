SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A school community is left grieving after a teenager was killed in a crash Monday night, and another suffered serious injuries.
According to police, 17-year-old Ryan Rutledge, of Southbury, died Monday night after his Jeep went off Roxbury Road and into the nearby river.
Rutledge was a junior at Pomperaug High School.
School officials said counseling services are being provided for students and staff at this time.
Another teenager, a 16-year-old from Woodbridge, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been set up, which can be found by clicking here.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
