(WFSB) - The snow from Winter Storm Bobby may have stopped falling, but people have been facing a different challenge in cleaning it up.

Winter Storm cleanup begins in New London NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – It was a big cleanup day for much of the state especially the eastern part of the state.

One of the hardest hit cities was New London, where help arrived on Monday.

Diandra Davis said she is part of a small army of shovelers and snow blowers cleaning up the city.

“Lot of snow, lot of hard work,” Davis said.

Winter Storm Bobby dumped 20 inches in New London on Saturday. Davis said she has basically been stuck shoveling ever since.

“[I’m] absolutely sick of it,” she said. “[I] do not like the snow whatsoever. I would rather live on an island.”

Across the street, Jacob Kroszewski fired up his snow blower for what he said seemed like the billionth time since Saturday.

“[These past few days have been] pretty, pretty nuts,” Kroszewski said. “I mean, honestly, it isn’t that bad for what it is, but it’s just long consistent hours.”

Kroszewski and his teammates with Turello Concrete and Landscaping said they have been working between 12 and 18 hours a day since shortly after Bobby’s arrival.

“Every time I do a good job, I love looking at it,” Kroszewski said. “[It] makes me feel good about myself.”

There is still a lot of work to be done. Crews have been dropping excess snow at Fort Trumbull and Ocean Beach Park. Most workers Channel 3 spoke with said they were excited about earning extra cash but were also proud of their progress.

“It’s kind of unbelievable to think like we actually achieved all of this in such a short amount [of time],” Kroszewski said.

Groton was also hit hard by the storm.

On Pearl Street in Mystic cars are encased in a blanket of snow.

Owners have until Tuesday to dig them out.

Facing a tow is pricey.

There is a $20 fine, hook up and tow is $110 and it is $4.75 per mile after the first two. Storage costs $26 every day you don't pick up your vehicle.

"It was a big storm...windy. It was let’s say I’d rather take a big one than a small one," said Chris Regan of Olde Mystick Village.

The maintenance crew at Olde Mystick Village has been working steady since the first snow began to fall late Friday clearing a lot for 1000 spaces.

“The big thing is to get the parking down to bare pavement and then as of right now what we’re doing is removing snow off the parking so we have additional parking,” Regan said.

Homeowners are still picking away.

“I started 12 o’clock Saturday morning I did one pass then at 7 at night went back out again took another pass and I've been cleaning up every time I get a chance,” said Chris Zingus.

The City of Norwich was also hit hard.

Norwich Public Works has been working nonstop since Bobby hit.

Union Street was lined with cars that were packed in snow blankets.

“We have no place to put it and even the machinery we use for sidewalks and all the other stuff it wasn’t blowing it, you couldn’t push it because you had 6 feet to the left...in the road and no where to put it this way, so,” said John Johnson with Norwich Facilities.

It was the same picture everywhere you turned.

“I hate it. I wish I didn’t live in Connecticut right now,” said Chelsey Swindell, a Georgia native.

For contractor Kyle DeGray, this is job number 20 in about 48 hours.

“Too much. I mean put it frankly there’s nowhere to put the snow, that’s why I, having trouble doing it either,” DeGray said.

“I've been doing this job for over 30 years now this is the biggest one I remember since storm Larry of 1978,” Johnson said.

Schools in Norwich were closed Monday because of the cleanup but will be open Tuesday.