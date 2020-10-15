EAST LYME (WFSB) - East Lyme is one of 11 cities and towns across the state that is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.
Flanders fish market and restaurant here in East Lyme is making some major changes because of that.
“We wanted to make sure we needed to be safe,” Paul Formica of Flanders Fish Market said. “And we know there’s an uptick, we don’t know why that is why it’s in East Lyme
After a part time employee who was last in the building on October 3 tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week-- the restaurant shut down for four days.
"We had the entire building disinfected by a company that specializes in that and we wanted to make sure our staff were all tested,” Formica said.
And now that there's a surge in cases, the restaurant is going a step further, installing an air purification system Wednesday evening.
“We have them operational in each room so we’re offering that extra level of safety for our customers, staff, and vendors,” Formica said.
Precautions Formica deemed necessary as East Lyme struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Several other southeastern towns - like Montville, Preston, Norwich, Griswold and New London are also on high alert.
Governor Lamont recently suggested towns in the red alert level stay in phase two.
In New London - they're moving forward.
“The data points to small family and social gatherings and, gatherings connect with huge sports events,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said, Thursday.
Passero says the spread isn’t happening in businesses that are impacted by phase three - but other gatherings.
He says they're ramping up testing and telling people to stay vigilant - even around their friends and family
“They’re letting their guard down, but this virus does not know those distinctions,” Passero said.
For now, the state is asking people who live in those cities to be vigilant, to follow health guidelines, and to limit social interactions.
