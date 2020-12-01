(WFSB) - COVID-19 cases in southeast Connecticut remain elevated tonight.
Health experts there tell Eyewitness News they have contingency plans in place should the number of cases climb.
The Associate Chief Medical officer of Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kevin Torres, was very candid about the 'C' impact to the region, higher now here with forty patients vs. their earlier peek of thirty-one last Spring.
“I would say, over the holiday, we did get an increase of numbers and that obviously wouldn’t correlate necessarily with the Thanksgiving holiday that everyone was concerned about, but it's continued to stay up," Dr. Torres tells us.
Dr. Kevin Torres says the Yale New Haven Health system has a plan in place, even with Rhode Island hospitals, including Yale's Westerly Hospital, maxed out.
“For us, we are able to use our system and transfer patients if need be if we’re getting full. We have surge capabilities that we’ve built in from our ICUs to our recovery areas that we can use if need be," explained Dr. Torres.
Comparing state COVID-19 data week over week for New London County between Sunday, November 22 to Sunday the 29th, there were 459 more positive cases, eleven more hospitalizations, and twelve more fatalities.
“We have units we use for COVID and then as we fill that, we go to another unit, so we have that already decided out. We make sure we have the appropriate ventilators that we need," added Dr. Torres.
Dr. Torres says each wave of COVID wears them down, but they’re proud of their team plugging away and he says there’s enough PPE, which is constantly monitored.
