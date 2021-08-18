(WFSB) – Members from 22 southeastern Connecticut communities are asking Gov. Ned Lamont to issue a statewide indoor mask mandate.
In a letter to the governor, the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (SCCOG), which represents 22 CT towns, said they cannot require municipal members to mandate indoor mask wearing, so they are asking the governor to issue a new executive order that would require masks indoors across Connecticut.
The group is asking that the indoor mask mandate remains in place until “such time as the coronavirus infection rate in Connecticut is in decline and counties in the state are no longer in the CDC's substantial or high transmission categories.”
On Wednesday morning, members from 20 of the towns included in the group participated in a virtual meeting, as well as directors of the three regional health districts in southeastern CT; representatives of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe, SCCOG affiliate members; as well as SCCOG's military liaisons from the United States Naval Submarine Base and the United States Coast Guard Academy.
"We thoroughly discussed the positive impact on health that an indoor mask wearing mandate would have, but we also note the difficulty that individual towns would have in enforcing a mandate at the municipal level. Because the transmission of COVID-19 does not stop at municipal borders or regional boundaries, we also worry that imposition of a mask mandate on a town-by-town basis would not be as impactful as a statewide mandate," the group said in the letter.
