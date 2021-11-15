STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – In Stonington, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Pawcatuck near the Rhode Island border.
Along Route 1A, trees and wires came down in town.
The DeCastros lost 12 pine trees as the twister headed north to Pawcatuck and beyond.
On Monday, Stonington public works crews were cleaning up what remained of three giant pines that dropped Saturday on Robinson Street in Pawcatuck.
The National Weather Service confirmed what hit was an EF-1 tornado.
“I had just gotten home from work and lightning started flashing kind of crazy. Walked in my house all of a sudden I heard this big roar,” described Michael Fitzsimmons, of Pawcatuck.
Thankfully the trees that blew down didn’t hit any homes.
“I was never expecting that type of wind to come in, wind I’d never seen of or heard of before. I heard that tree down there crack,” said Cameron Goudailler.
Cedar Ridge Landscaping was busy cutting and chipping the dozen pines that were damaged on the DeCastro property.
Pequot Tree Farm will turn the branches into cemetery blankets, a positive outcome for this family.
“We have about a dozen trees that were affected, either leaning or completely toppled over,” said Christina DeCastro.
There is a lot more cleanup, as many property owners are waiting for a visit from their insurance adjuster.
