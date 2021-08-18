Southern Connecticut Council of Government asks for statewide mask mandate

SOUTHEAST CONNECTICUT. (WFSB)- The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (SCCOG) sent a letter to the governor requesting a return of a statewide mask mandate on Aug. 18.
SCCOG also came out with a strong recommendation for indoor masking.
Business owners said they're willing to comply, they just want clear orders if it's required or not.
Berry's Ice Cream was a hit this summer.
Laura Beckham, the owner, said “It was amazing. It was amazing for business, we could allow people inside, there wasn’t as much regulation of people coming in and out.”
With the rise of the delta variant, more customers have been coming in with masks.
Beckham isn't requiring them, since it's recommended for indoor settings.
She said she wishes she had more direction, “It puts me in a very awkward situation when the state and the local level won’t put a mandate on what we need to do as businesses.”
SCCOG's chair, Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn, said leaders feel it's better than the current town-by-town mandate system in place. "Ledyard people could also be dining in Stonington, or Groton, or Waterford as an example. And so we all, we all tend to move about from community to community, whether it's a shopping need or dining interest or whatever the case may be, even a workplace."
While masks could be seen around town, not everyone wants a mandate to return.
Seth Howard said, “If people practicing, starting practicing social distancing better, feel like that would be a better way to, y’know, make a full recovery.”
Berry's Ice Cream said they won't hesitate to bring mask requirements back, they just want the directive. “I personally would be happy to require of all my customers, of all my staff, but I can’t really do it if they’re not supporting us. So, we need that support from the higher ups to do our job safely in our small businesses in our small towns.”
Several SCCOG municipalities, including New London, have mandates requiring masks in government buildings. But none have a mandate requiring masks in all indoor public settings.
