NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The shoreline is expected to get hit with several inches of snow.
We’re talking about back-to-back storms.
While all is calm now, New Haven is bracing for whatever Mother Nature brings.
If you live in the Elm City, then you need to know a parking ban will go into effect tonight at 11 through Monday at 3 p.m.
The city says they expect to have forty to forty-five trucks out clearing roads.
With tomorrow’s Big Game almost treated like a national holiday, it may present some challenges and wins tomorrow.
The director of emergency operations tells us some employees may call in sick to watch the game, but New Haven will have backup ready.
Meanwhile, the city hopes the game works in their favor.
"Our hope is that people do stay home. Again, that’s something we’ll keep our fingers crossed for that people do stay home and in fact watch the game. Matter of fact, stay home and watch the pregame as well," New Haven's Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana stated.
If you have an appointment for COVID testing or vaccination, you may want to reconsider if your provider hasn’t already closed their sites for the day.
Here in New Haven, during the peak of the storm, it’s expecting between and an inch or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.