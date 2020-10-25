SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) – School officials announced Sunday 2 positive cases of COVID-19 at separate schools.
According to Assistant Superintendent Seven Madancy, cases have been identified at Kelley elementary School and J.F.K. Middle School.
Specific information regarding the dates of the quarantine period was shared in an email to families and discussed with staff members identified as close contacts.
As a reminder, “Close contact” is defined by the Department of Public Health as within six feet for fifteen minutes or more, however, the full context of the situation is always evaluated in terms of all situational factors.
Madancy said in a statement, “The district will continue to consult with local health officials, assist in contact tracing, monitor the status of cases, and take additional action, as necessary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.