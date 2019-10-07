SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens of people patiently waited in line Monday afternoon to order a snack that has been an autumn tradition in the Southington community for 50 years.
The apple fritter is a staple that has been sold at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival grounds on Main Street since 1969.
18,000 pounds of flour was purchased this year by Zion Lutheran Church to make sure there are enough tasty apple fritters for everyone from Oct. 4 - 13.
"These are the best apple fritters, you can only get them once a year," said Samantha Appelle of Southington.
Flour, eggs, and apples are mixed together, then the batter mixture is dropped into a piping hot fryer with a culinary tool called a "spitter."
Three fryers work simultaneously to keep up with the demand of the line that typically extends all the way to the street.
The batter solidifies in six minutes and then dozens of warm fritters are brought to a tumbler, where they are spun and coated with cinnamon and sugar.
After the apple fritters are taken out of the tumbler and bagged, they are ready to be sold and eaten by customers.
"We have three baggers that continuously bag fritters," said Lois Garafola, who has volunteered for 46 years.
The tradition started when Pastor Steinke and his wife, Mrs. Steinke, were given a 50 pound bag of flour. With all the extra flour, they thought it would be a fantastic idea to sell apple fritters at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
Dot Czarnota, a baking enthusiast, volunteered to make the fritters with apple chunks and wedges.
The chunks and wedges didn't pass the Steinke's first taste test, but Czarnota kept at it and tried a new recipe that pleased the Pastor and his wife, as well as the church congregation.
"I come every year for the apple fritters because they are amazing," said Monique Tardif of Wolcott.
Through the years, there have been updates to the equipment used to make the apple fritters, but the recipe has remained the same.
Apple Fritter Booth Hours:
Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, TBD
Half Dozen: $5
1 Dozen: $7
Each Additional Dozen: +$7
For those planning to order 13 dozen, or more, Monday-Friday, call 24 hours in advance, 860-385-1749.
