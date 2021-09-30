SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The Southington Apple Harvest is returning this year, along with those beloved apple fritters.
The festival kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. in downtown Southington, and runs for both this weekend and next.
The apple fritter booth, however, runs straight through, all week long.
Last year was the first time in 50 years that that the apple fritters weren’t served up to fair goers, as the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The fritters are made by Zion Lutheran Church, which has been a long-standing tradition in town.
The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
For details about vendors, events, and hours, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.