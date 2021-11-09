SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Southington bakery and deli is going to be closed until further notice after a fire broke out late Monday night.
The fire broke out at Avventura Bakery & Deli on Knotter Drive in Southington after 11 p.m.
The bakery and deli posted on Facebook Tuesday morning saying it would be closed until further notice.
It also said nobody was hurt in the fire.
“A BIG thank you to all the firefighters who were on the scene within minutes and saved the building and our business from having a total loss! We will keep you posted as to our reopen date. Thank you all for your support and understanding,” the post said.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.
