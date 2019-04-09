SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Fans and foes of a popular Southington brewery packed a public meeting on Monday night.
The brewery was recently ordered to close their outdoor patio following a complaint by neighbors.
Kisnmen Brewery is house at the former Clark Brothers Bolt Factory, which was built in the 19th century.
The brewery sits on the Farmington Canal Line Heritage Trail, just opposite a residential neighborhood.
The complaint to curb the outside noise on the patio apparently came from neighbors, who distributed a flyer about Monday night’s hearing.
The old Clark Brother’s Bolt Factory was transformed a few years ago into the Kinsmen Brewing Company.
Neighbors complained about loud music and alcohol consumption outside.
Last month they hosted a road race and the local zoning enforcement officer shut it down.
"It's a neighborhood. There's people there, they want to put their kids to bed," a neighbor said.
The appeal hearing was held at 7 p.m. in the municipal building in Southington.
The Zoning Commission voted unanimously to restore Kinsmen's patio permit.
Most people who attended the hearing defended Kinsmen as an asset to the town.
Kinsmen argued they were not responsible for the excess noise the day of the race, but some of the people who live nearby said it's a recurring problem.
"They have been terrible neighbors. Don't let them fool you that they are here to be family and to be friends with the people in the neighborhoods," one neighbor said.
Kinsmen co-owner, Bruce Staebler, said he heard all of his neighbors loud and clear.
"Everyone that even spoke about having an issue, I think learned a lot tonight," Staebler said.
Staebler hopes going forward this will help everyone in the neighborhood communicate directly so they can solve problems together.
"We are trying really hard and we really make and effort to reach out," Staebler said.
Although the Zoning Commission restored Kinsmen's permit, if they receive even one complaint going forward, it could be suspended again.
