SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - After heavy rain and more of that ice is melting away, streets were flooded out in Southington.
Businesses closed, and basements were deep in water.
Curtiss Street is back open on Friday and traffic is moving along.
A parking lot has some debris left over and homes are still pumping out after Thursday’s heavy rain.
A scramble to reschedule dozens of appointments after the parking lot turned into a pool at a Moment Away Spa.
“It was a little bit of a struggle with it being closed and the roads being flooded, and the driveway closed but it worked out,” said Lindsey DellaVecchia, Owner of A Moment Away.
DellaVecchia has a second location in Plainville.
“Luckily, we have a great team, and everyone was super flexible. We were able to move the clients from Southington over to Plainville, DellaVecchia said.
Curtiss Street was underwater last night, but that water gradually receded today.
Homeowners are still dealing with flooded basements.
“Today is actually rougher. Last night we only had a few inches of water but today we got probably 18 inches. We’re pumping it out now. Knocked out the furnace there’s no heat now and hot water so we have to figure all that out,” said Ryan Raymond.
People in town say the drastic drop than leap in temperature hasn’t been fun to deal with.
“Well, New England right highs and lows changes weekly, daily. It’s been tough with this storm we’ve had this past Sunday coming into this week,” said Kevin Liskey.
Customer who had appointments with A Moment Away Spa can come back to the Southington location beginning Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.