SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) -- Many employees from Tops Marketplace in Southington are without jobs after the store caught fire last Sunday.
The town is now pulling together to help those employees who are now needing to look for work.
Erick Ramos, a college student who worked part-time for a year-and-a-half, is one of them. He was working behind the deli counter on the day of the fire.
“It feels like something out of my force has kind of gotten me out of my job,” Ramos said.
Now, Ramos is putting out feelers for new jobs- a long, complicated process. It’s something no one knows better than hiring managers.
Which is why businesses like Arby’s and other grocery stores are welcoming former Tops employees to apply.
Ramos said it’s something he expected to see from the Southington community.
“I really hope that a lot of jobs in Southington could keep reaching out to all the other employees who have been unemployed because of the fire,” Ramos said. “They are all really good workers, have years of experience.”
The owners of Tops Marketplace, John Salerno and Betsy Tooker, also set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the Tops Marketplace Community Rebuild Fund. As of Sunday evening, supporters of the fund have raised $735 towards the $50,000 goal.
