SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Another popular pastime has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Southington Apple Harvest Festival organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, saying this year's festival is canceled.
Organizers say the health and safety of the community is their top priority.
“There is concern regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its projected resurgence in the fall, and the CDC and State guidelines for outdoor group gatherings and social distancing are not logistically viable based on our Festival's size and location,” organizers said in a Facebook post.
They said they will instead begin working on plans to bring the festival back in October 2021.
