SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Load up the car! Southington Drive-In has announced it’s 2019 summer season schedule.
Celebrating it’s tenth year as a community-owned, volunteer operated drive-in, 15 movies made the list.
The schedule beings Saturday, June 1 with Jaws, followed by The Little Mermaid on Saturday, June 8.
On June 15, Back to the Future will be shown, followed by Ralph Breaks the Internet on June 22.
Other showings include Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Bohemian Rhapsody, Up, Weekend at Bernie’s, Ice Age, Lady and the Tramp and more.
The schedule wraps up on Oct. 26 for the drive-in’s Halloween Festival.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movies begin at sunset. Southington residents are charged $12 per carload, and non-residents are $18 a carload. Walk-ins pay $2 a person and are asked to bring lawn chairs.
Southington Drive-In does not accept debit or credit cards. There are food vendors on site.
For a full list of movies hitting the big screen at the drive-in this summer, head to it’s Facebook page here.
