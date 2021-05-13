SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- After a not-so traditional season last year, the Southington Drive-In is reopening for its 12th season next month.
The season kicks off on June 5, featuring the film ‘Jaws 2.’
Drive-In officials said they hope to have food venders on site this year, but they will announce those details as the reopening date gets closer.
Tickets are $12 per car for Southington residents, and $18 for non-residents.
Movies will be shown on Saturdays throughout the summer, with the final feature shown on Sept. 11.
