SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Southington Drive-In made an announcement Monday ahead of the 2020 summer season.
Drive-In officials said it will not be opening for its regularly scheduled season.
It said the town, in conjunction with the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District, will revisit a potential opening for the months of August in September.
In a Facebook post, Drive-In official said “As they say in Hollywood - stay tuned!”
