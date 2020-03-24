SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Teachers at a Southington school say they couldn’t go another day without seeing their students.
So, they found a unique way to safely show their love and promote their new online learning program.
Everyone who lives in the area near Thalberg Elementary School got to watch a parade live on Tuesday morning, but the parade participants performed for a very select audience.
“We are kind of doing a motorcade to get excited about our distance learning that’s starting today, so we decided all the Thalberg teachers and staff to drive through the neighborhoods to get all the kids excited,” said Katie Pagano, Thalberg Elementary teacher.
Grady Burns and his sister, Sage, held signs as the parade rolled by their home. It’s the first time the kids have seen their teachers in a while, so they felt the love from a safe distance.
“It was really cool and it was also cool because they all had like things written on their cars,” Sage said.
The parade made the teachers feel special too. They say they are just as excited as the kids to kick off their online learning program so they can stick together in spirit, even if they have to physically be apart.
“Knowing that everything that’s going on right now that education and everything takes a village, and we are just thanking our village today. It takes our parents, it takes our whole community, so it takes everybody,” said Jessica Butkevich, a teacher.
