A Southington family is raising money to afford a service dog for their little girl.
Channel 3 met 6-year-old, soon to be 7 years old, Bella on Monday morning who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was younger.
Bella and her family are hoping to find a four-legged friend to help guide her through her everyday life, but the task seems insurmountable.
Bella’s mother, Jaime Gray told Channel 3 that a service dog would help Bella become more independent, but she said the price tag is not cheap.
A service dog could cost upwards of thousands of dollars just to get it raised and trained.
The family said Bella is strong and always happy. At almost 7, Isabella Gray is always on the move with her big sister by her side.
“I think the dog will help her, grab her clothes for her and she can get dressed. Grab her shoes for her. And get them on for her,” said Gray.
When Bella was diagnosed at 1 year old, the family faced may challenges.
“Walking, talking, feeding, any daily activities you would do for yourself, brushing your teeth, hair. She's still not potty trained, so she's not independent at all,” said Gray.
However, Gray said with the help of physical and speech therapy, Bella has come a long way, even walking with a walker is a major accomplishment.
Accomplishments such as these make Bella a strong candidate for a service dog.
The $25,000 price tag is not cheap, but the Gray family said it’s worth the investment.
“The dog will help gain her confidence, be more interactive with children her age,” said Gray.
“She will be up to doing things for herself that she wants to do but physically can't do some things herself.”
The Gray family is raising money for the service dog which will be from a company out of Torrington. The process takes about 2 years, the Gray family said they are 9 months in.
“We’d love for her to walk around the neighborhood. Down the driveway, over to the neighbor's house with the walker and the dog would help guide he.”
A fundraiser will be held in at the Tap and Barrel on October 24th, 2018 at 6pm in Wolcott, located at 1189 Wolcott Rd. Tickets are $20.
To help Bella and the Gray family get her a service dog, follow this link to donate.
