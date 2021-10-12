The department is set to receive a $1.2 million grant.

SOUTINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Help is coming to the Southington Fire Department.

The Southington Fire Department is getting a $1.2 million SAFER grant to hire more firefighters. The grant was announced during a news conference on Oct. 12.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Rep. John Larson and others are participated in a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The SAFER grant will be used to hire more firefighters.

The fire department said it will hire three full time firefighters at engine company three.

It said the positions will be filled by the beginning of the year. The recruits will attend training and should be ready to go by June 2022.

The three new firefighters should help increase the department's response time Monday through Friday.

