SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Southington High School students, staff, and parents gathered to mourn the loss of a student who passed away from injuries sustained in a two-car crash on Friday evening, officials said.
The female student, identified as Julia Bruno, was hospitalized and passed away on Sunday afternoon, according to Southington High School Superintendent Timothy Connellan.
Southington Fire Department responded to the crash that took place at the intersection of the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at Clark Street on Friday.
A prayer vigil was held at the high school on Sunday evening to honor her life.
Incident from overnight: Single vehicle crash @ Meriden Waterbury Turnpike and Clark Street. One patient was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/CK3QGrM4xb— Southington Fire Department (@SouthingtonFD) August 31, 2019
Superintendent Connellan said resources will be available to help students cope with the loss.
The cause of the crash in under investigation.
