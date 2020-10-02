SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Another member of the Southington High School community tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Thursday.
Superintendent Tim Connellan said the person was last in school on Tuesday, September 29.
Anyone who was considered to have close contact with this person was to be notified on Friday.
Following this announcement, the superintendent said the high school will move to remote learning all next week, from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Contact tracing has shown 25 staff members are affected by the confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the superintendent said there aren't enough substitutes to fill those positions.
In-person learning is expected to resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The district did not say if the second positive test came from a student or a staff member, but the individual who tested positive, and anyone who was considered to have close contact with that person, will need to quarantine for 14 days.
This newest case comes after an individual at the high school tested positive on Tuesday, September 29.
There is no word if there is a connection between the cases at this time.
