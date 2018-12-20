SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A teen has been arrested in connection to a racist video posted on social media.
The Southington High School student was arrested on Thursday just before 3 p.m.
The video posted by the teen showed a person using sexually explicit and inappropriate language. The language implied the support of violence against people of color.
Eyewitness News spoke to the student over the phone after the report of the video, who said he was very apologetic and the video was directed to a specific group of people he is having a problem with who are white.
The video had been watched 67,000 times and now there are more copies of it are circulating online.
"I know that he made a mistake and I don't want his whole life to get ruined, but he should face punishment for what he said because that was gross," said Marco Sagnella, a student.
The school superintendent issued a letter to parents last week after the video was posted.
“Please note that the Southington Public Schools do not condone, support or tolerate the type of language or behavior demonstrated in the video. Any student in the Southington Public School District whose behavior is shown to be seriously disruptive of the educational process will experience disciplinary consequences consistent with Board of Education Policy and Regulation and the applicable State and Federal statutes and regulations,” school Superintendent Timothy Connellan said in the letter.
Channel 3 reached out to the superintendent to see what the student's status is at the school, but we have not received a response.
The student was charged with Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.