HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused in a shooting spree that spanned several towns this past spring is facing more charges.

Floyd Gollnick, of Southington, is facing numerous charges after police say he fired gunshots into the State Capitol building back in May. He had also fired shots at numerous locations in Southington before going to Hartford.

The 74-year-old man is currently in custody on charges related to multiple shootings that happened on May 30.

The list of Southington addresses Gollnick is accused of firing upon includes:

2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

376 North Star Dr.

70 Meriden Ave.

750 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

156 School St.

216 Flanders Rd.

828 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

Another location, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cromwell was added to the list on Tuesday.

State police then said that the shots fired at the Capitol building were connected to Gollnick’s shooting spree.

His additional charges include four counts unlawful discharge of firearm, five counts first-degree criminal mischief, three counts first-degree reckless endangerment, five counts criminal use of a firearm, and two counts first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault.

Gollnick was processed and remained in custody on a $500,000 bond.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear.