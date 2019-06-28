SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Southington is accused of having and uploading child pornography.
Police said they arrested 50-year-old Johnny Starrs following an investigation that began in Sept. 2018.
They said they received information that Starrs was suspected of being in possession of images of child porn and that he was sharing the images on an adult-oriented website.
Detectives seized electronic evidence and executed a search warrant at Starrs' home.
A forensic examination confirmed several image files and a video file as being known pornography, police said.
An arrest warrant was obtained.
Starrs was taken into custody on Thursday.
He was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography, voyeurism and disseminating voyeuristic material.
