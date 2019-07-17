FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Southington man has died from injuries sustained during a severe storm that moved through the state.
Police said 21-year-old Jarrod Marotto died after a tree limb fell on his car during a severe thunderstorm.
The incident happened on Wednesday evening just after 5 p.m. on Park Avenue.
The investigation showed that Marotto was driving southbound on Park Avenue when a large tree limb fell from a tree after it was struck by lightning.
The limb hit the driver’s side of the truck. Marotto was the only person inside the car.
He was brought to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The incident is under investigation by Fairfield Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.