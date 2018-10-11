SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Southington is accused of sexual assault.
According to police, 65-year-old David Boulanger was arrested on Thursday at his home.
A warrant said Boulanger sexually assaulted a victim in 2015 and 2016.
It said the victim was known to him.
However, the warrant remained sealed on Thursday and no other details were released.
Boulanger was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. He was also charged with three counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of a child.
He was held on a $150,000 bond and arraigned in court on Thursday.
