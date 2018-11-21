SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Southington man is facing charges after police seized several firearms and ammunition from an apartment on Tuesday.
Heavy police presence was seen at an apartment complex on Darling Street Tuesday morning.
Police had said they were working with Connecticut State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to serve a search warrant.
The warrant was applied for after police received a tip about someone trying to sell an assault rifle.
When police responded to the apartment, they found 24-year-old Quac Hao Lam in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun and three fully loaded magazines for that weapon.
Lam also had six rifles in a storage unit, which included two 12-gauge shotguns, two .22 caliber rifles, and one 7.62 mm rifle. They were all registered to Lam.
Police also found one short barreled AR-15 type weapon without a stock and no serial number in the storage unit.
During the search, police also found assorted calibers of ammunition, 11 high capacity magazines, 2 boxes and 2 belts of shotgun shells, and four .22 caliber magazines.
In Lam’s apartment, police found 4 uncompleted assault rifle lower receiver parts, 5 semi-automatic handguns, 2 tasers, body armor, assorted high capacity magazines for handguns, a drill press and tools that was used to work on/build firearms, and over 1000 rounds of ammunition.
Lam was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, 29 counts of possession of high capacity magazines, and possession of an assault weapon.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
