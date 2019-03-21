SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- After airing a story about a woman claiming Eversource cut down all of her fruit trees, another resident reached out to Channel 3 with a similar problem.
Another Southington homeowner is disappointed that Eversource is looking to chop down hedges he planted more than 30 years ago.
Norm Plourde said years ago he was told as long as he trimmed his hedges and they didn’t grow over a certain height, they could stay.
However, he now says that’s not the case.
“It was a present to my oldest daughter when she was born,” Plourde said about the green hedges that line his property.
They stand about 9 feet tall and were planted in 1980, and have been there ever since.
He also has a tree on his property that was given to him by hospice care after his mother-in-law died. It was a token of something living.
“They wanted to give us something alive as something to remember her by and so after the funeral and we planted it. It was only 6-8 inches and now, it's grown to that,” Plourde said.
Now he said Eversource is looking to cut down both, even after being told that as long as he maintains them, the hedges can stay.
“I pay someone in the fall, every year to trim them and keep them that high and let them look nice,” Plourde said, adding that he pays about $1,000 for a landscaper to do the work.
On Wednesday, Channel 3 reported on Dawn Raudis’ story.
She lives down the road from Plourde and said Eversource cut down seven of her fruit trees, which wouldn’t grow past 12 to 14 feet.
“I couldn't believe it. I was like our yard looks so different and my husband says they took down our fruit trees,” Raudis said on Wednesday.
Eversource said they plan to replace them.
The company has been clearing trees in the Southington area to protect transmission lines.
Eversource says it's all about safety.
“We are hearing from our customers they want reliable service, state and federal regulators hear that as well and want the same thing, so we are making are lines as safe and reliable as possible,” said Eversource Spokesperson Frank Poirot.
There are more than 800 miles of transmission right-aways in the state.
The company wants to hear from the public, if they have concerns.
“If there is something in the backyard they don't want disturbed while we are doing our vegetation work, we'd like to hear about it and talk to them about comparable alternatives to plant in the backyard,” Poirot said.
Plourde said he’s disappointed and spoke with Eversource but is waiting to have a meeting with them.
If you're in a right-away, you can call Eversource at 888-673-9943.
