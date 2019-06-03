SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Southington market has announced plans to rebuild following a devastating fire.
A fire on March 3 destroyed Tops Marketplace on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.
The beloved “mom and pop shop” was an IGA grocery store.
On Monday, the market announced on Facebook that they are rebuilding.
The owners are anticipating an opening in February 2020.
The owner’s daughter Janalynne Salerno Gius, said it will cost roughly $3.5 million to rebuild the market.
The building is completely demolished, leaving an open lot.
Fire officials believe the fire started in the kitchen.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to the rebuilding process can donate to the Tops Community Rebuild Fund. Checks can be sent to:
Tops Marketplace Community Rebuild Fund
c/o United Bank
158 N. Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Follow updates on the process on the Tops Marketplace Facebook page here.
