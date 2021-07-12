SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - It’s been just about two weeks since marijuana was legalized in the state – and some Connecticut towns are still deciding how they want to move forward.
In Southington - council asked the town attorney to look into their options.
"We’re contemplating a couple things right now," town attorney Jeremy Taylor said Monday night.
Southington officials are working to decide how to move forward with marijuana laws in the town.
As the new 300 page law says – towns and municipalities have the authority to change zoning for things like dispensaries and where to smoke.
"They allow the town to make or amend zoning ordinances to prohibit dispensaries from opening to restrict hours and signing, or restrict to schools," Taylor said.
Tonight town council– voted to send the issue to the planning and zoning commission.
"The planning and zoning would set out the regulations of what they feel is in line with our town development plan. Then it would go to the town council.”
“The fact that they even put it as an agenda item tonight to put it to planning and zoning really just upset me because now I know we need to do this," resident Stacy Dolan said.
Dolan decided to start a petition for a referendum.
And if that referendum gets 10 percent of registered voters to sign – then the issue will be voted on in November.
"No matter what is decided by the planning and zoning commission the referendum would take precedence over that," Dolan said.
But not everyone was happy to hear about a possible referendum on the topic.
"I think elections have consequences and we’d be taking away the power of our elected officials if we bring everything to a referendum," Susan Zabohonski said.
Planning and Zoning will discuss this at their next meeting on July 20.
And the referendum would need to get 10% of registered voters to sign by September.
