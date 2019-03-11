SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - Southington become the 4th town in the state to pass an ordinance to increase the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.
The ordinance was passed with an 8-1 vote and was championed by Council Chair Chris Palmeri. The ordinance will go into effect no more than 20 days from the date of adoption.
In passing the ordinance, Southington joins Hartford, Bridgeport and South Windsor who recently passed similar measures to raise the sale age to 21 within their borders.
The ordinance includes the purchase of electronic cigarettes and follows recent news of a dramatic spike in the number of high school students using the devices in the state.
In a report issued in October 2018, the Connecticut Department of Public Health stated that the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) had nearly doubled among Connecticut high school students since 2015.
“Cities and towns across Connecticut are seeing a surge in the use of e-cigarettes and are taking common sense action to make it harder for kids to get their hands on these products, “said Bryte Johnson Chairman of the MATCH Coalition.
