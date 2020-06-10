SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Fire erupted at a pizza shop in Southington on Tuesday night.
It happened at Verona Pizza on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.
Firefighters reported that they were first called around 8:40 p.m.
At the time, the road was only open to one lane of traffic.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
