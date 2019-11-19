SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington police arrested a man on human trafficking and promoting prostitution charges.
They said Guy Fletcher, 35, of Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 10.
Their investigation started in Dec. 2018.
Police said they responded to a local motel for a report of a dispute between a man and a woman.
When they arrived, they said they found the woman, but the man left.
Investigators said they learned that the man was acting as the woman's pimp and arranged dates for her at various motels around the state.
Police said they also discovered that the man was withholding money and property from the victim as a means to control her.
As the investigation progressed, a second victim was discovered that the man had been trafficking as well.
A warrant was granted in May 2019 and served earlier this month.
Fletcher was charged with human trafficking and first-degree promoting prostitution.
He posted a $100,000 court-set bond and appeared in New Britain Court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.