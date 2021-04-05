SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Southington police arrested three people accused of stealing a vehicle out of Wallingford.
Last Thursday night, a vehicle matching the description of one that was stolen from Wallingford was seen traveling on North Main Street in Southington.
Officers followed the car into an apartment complex, and were able to arrest three occupants.
As officers were searching the car, they found a CO2 fired "BB Gun.”
Police arrested 30-year-old Victor Ayala, and charged him with weapons in a motor vehicle, second-degree larceny, and illegal possession of narcotics; 32-year-old Wesleye Hoskie, and charged him with second-degree larceny; and 26-year-old Franklyn Steeves, and charged him with second-degree larceny.
All three were released from custody and are expected to appear in court later this month.
By the way, what is a three man? Does that come after one man and 2 man but before 3 man? LMFAO! Congrats TASS on another job done. Who proofreads these, Stevie Wonder?
Released so they can steal another vehicle.
